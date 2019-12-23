Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick road conditions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain that moved into Southern California Sunday will remain on Monday and potentially cause serious flooding and mudslides.The National Weather Service said a flood advisory will be in effect in Los Angeles County until 9 a.m. as moderate to heavy rain fell across the county during the early morning hours. The agency also warned of minor and shallow mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas, including the Saddle Ridge, Getty and Tick fire burn areas.A mudslide forced the closure of parts of Malibu Canyon Road Sunday evening and it did not reopen until before 1 a.m. Mud and rocks slid onto the road in an area between Piuma Road and Pacific Coast Highway.On Sunday night, NWS that "moderate to locally heavy rain" was hitting the Sepulveda Pass, including the Getty Fire burn area.Drivers headed to Los Angeles International Airport also had to deal with slick roads on their way to the airport during a busy holiday travel rush.