More rain is expected to drench Southern California on Thursday, which will see the heaviest downpours of the storm system.Early Thursday morning will see strong showers and even some thunder and lightning. Another big squall will move through Southern California Thursday midday and afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall for most areas.The National Weather Service projected 1-2.5 inches of rainfall for the coast and valleys, 2.5-4 inches for the foothills, and over 5 inches for the local mountain areas by the end of Thursday night.The Inland Empire is expected to be hit the hardest, with the heaviest showers expected between noon and 2 p.m.The valleys and Inland Empire should get 2-4 inches of rain, along with windy conditions. Expect high temperatures to be in the low 60s.Los Angeles and Orange counties may get up to 3 inches of rain with highs also in the low 60s.Beach communities will be windy and wet with a high of 62 degrees. Swells from the southwest will create 3-6 foot surf.The mountain areas will see temperatures in the low 40s, with 2-6 inches of rain.Desert areas may experience flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Expect a high of 57 degrees.Friday morning may see some lingering light, scattered showers.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.