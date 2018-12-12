WEATHER

High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the difference between a high surf advisory and a high surf warning, as well as what you should do when they are issued. (AccuWeather)

When distant storms create high waves near the shore, authorities might issue a high surf advisory or warning.

An advisory means that the waves pose a threat to those on shore. If one is issued, it's best to stay out of the water.

A warning means waves are posing an even greater threat, and it might even mean the waves are already causing damage. If a high surf warning has been issued, you're advised to stay away from the shore.

Learn more about high surf in the video above from AccuWeather.
Related Topics:
weatheroceanswaternaturesafetybeaches
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
High surf advisory remains in effect amid waves up to 15 feet
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Baldwin Park shooting leaves man dead, teenage boy hospitalized
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
OC woman arrested in Holy Fire fundraising scam
LA sheriff's deputy receives the gift of running after losing leg
Burbank residents frustrated by Tesla parking conflict
Show More
Teacher's union fires back at LAUSD over fact-finding report
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Simi Valley crossing guard struck, killed in 3-vehicle collision
1 injured in shooting at bus on 10 Freeway in West LA
Severely abused dog found in Long Beach trash recovering
More News