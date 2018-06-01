VOLCANO

Fast-moving Kilauea lava traps man, drone and cellphone flashlight used to rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS scientists were using a drone to survey a fast-moving new lava flow when they received word that a man was trapped nearby. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
PUNA, Hawaii --
A drone and a cellphone flashlight helped first responders rescue a Hawaii man trapped in his home by a fast-moving lava flow from the erupting Kilauea volcano.

On the evening of May 27, United States Geological Survey scientists deployed a drone to survey a new outbreak of lava on Luana Street in the lava-besieged Leilani Estates subdivision, where destroyed dozens of homes have been destroyed since the Kilauea eruption began in early May.

As they were preparing to fly, the team received word that a man had become trapped nearby. The team, which had been coordinating with local emergency officials, flew the drone to the vicinity of the man's home, and first responders instructed him to follow the drone to safety.



The man used the flashlight on his cellphone to signal his location, and rescuers on the ground eventually met up with the man in the jungle behind his home.

In drone footage released by the USGS, the man can be seen shining his flashlight into the air as several first responders with flashlights approach him. Just feet away, smoke plumes from the fast-moving lava flow, which has set trees and other vegetation ablaze as it tears down the street.

After the man was evacuated to safety, the USGS team continued to survey the lava flow for several more hours and relay important information to other crews on the ground.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSdronesHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Redlands family injured in Hawaii volcano 'lava bomb'
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Lava spews from active fissure in Hawaii
New USGS video shows fast-moving lava from Kilauea
More volcano
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News