accuweather

Saturn in opposition: Planet passes close to Earth on July 9

Saturn will be bright throughout July, but it will make for an especially good showing on Tuesday when it reaches opposition, according to AccuWeather.

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely lined up between the sun and another planet, forming a straight line. In this case, it's Saturn, and the line is almost 900 million miles long.

July 9 will be the best night to catch Saturn because it'll be at its closest approach and therefore its brightest. The best time to look out for the planet is around midnight local time, AccuWeather reports.

With a telescope, you should be able to see Saturn's rings, which are made up of dust, rock and ice particles. You could also spot Titan, the planet's largest moon.

MORE SPACE: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather takes a look at some of the reasons to look up to the sky this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersaturnu.s. & worldspacescience
RELATED
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
ACCUWEATHER
Total solar eclipse and more July 2019 astronomy events
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total eclipse
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Replica handgun found at scene of fatal 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation
CA OKs health benefits to immigrants who are in country illegally
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
12th measles case reported in L.A. County
Glendale man sentenced in theft of Marilyn Monroe statue
Standoff ends after chase suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank
Show More
Woman fired gun after calling DMV wait 'ridiculous'
Curious bear gets brief taste for Brazilian barbecue
1 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
California Senate approves clean drinking water fund
More TOP STORIES News