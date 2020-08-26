Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4 storm, could cause 'catastrophic damage' with 'unsurvivable storm surge'

As of 1:45 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Laura had strengthened into a Category 4 storm capable of "catastrophic storm surge."
Maximum sustained winds increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts.
However, the extremely strong wind may not be the most pressing issue for people caught in the storm's path. The National Hurricane Center said Laura will bring "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves" to areas near the Texas-Louisiana border and as far as 30 miles inland.
11am Wednesday Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #HurricaneLaura Max Winds 125mph gusts 155mph Landfall tonight on TX/LA border. #Tropics #txwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/x7Yt0gO96E— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 26, 2020
The storm is on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday. It is expected to make landfall as a major storm capable of "catastrophic" damage--specifically from storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding.
Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean
Galveston, Texas has already issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island Tuesday.
Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston.
Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.
WATCH: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes
Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.
Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday. Laura could carry tropical-storm-force winds into Arkansas
Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020
Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
KEY POINTS:
- Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
- For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.
WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19