tropical depression

Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4 storm, could cause 'catastrophic damage' with 'unsurvivable storm surge'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Laura continues to gain strength as it tracks toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

As of 1:45 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Laura had strengthened into a Category 4 storm capable of "catastrophic storm surge."

Maximum sustained winds increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts.

However, the extremely strong wind may not be the most pressing issue for people caught in the storm's path. The National Hurricane Center said Laura will bring "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves" to areas near the Texas-Louisiana border and as far as 30 miles inland.



The storm is on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday. It is expected to make landfall as a major storm capable of "catastrophic" damage--specifically from storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding.

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

Galveston, Texas has already issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island Tuesday.



Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston.

Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.

WATCH: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.



Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday. Laura could carry tropical-storm-force winds into Arkansas

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
First schools in OC reopen
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
1 killed in shooting at Beverly Glen house party
Show More
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
Community colleges encouraging older students to enroll
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Clippers coach Doc Rivers comments on Kenosha shooting
More TOP STORIES News