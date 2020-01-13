LA County issues cold weather alert for mountains, Antelope Valley

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

Check frequently on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times.

If you don't have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and mountain areas at least through Thursday, warning that temperatures are likely to drop below freezing overnight.The latest forecasts call for mountain communities to see an overnight low around 27 degrees on Monday, getting as cold as 23 by Thursday night. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and could drop to 38 by Thursday."Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside," said LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.''To protect yourself from the cold, county health officials recommend these precautions:The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org/or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cellphone.