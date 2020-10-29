Weather

Downtown L.A.'s streak of high temperatures is longest in recorded history

It has now been 192 consecutive days where Downtown L.A. recorded a high temperature of at least 70 degrees - the longest streak in recorded history.

According to the National Weather Service, the streak that began on April 21 shattered the 190-day record that had stood for 135 years after being set in 1885.

"This record will go well beyond 191 straight days, as the forecast highs for the next seven days for downtown Los Angeles are over 70 degrees," the Weather Service said in a statement on Wednesday. "In fact, there is a chance high temperature may remain at or above 70 degrees for the next ten days or more, possibly pushing the streak past 200 straight days."

Meanwhile, a high temperature of 76 degrees was logged Wednesday at Camarillo Airport, where a streak of 191 straight days of high temperatures with a high of 70 degrees or more was ongoing, the Weather Service said.

The previous record at that site, 175 consecutive days, was recorded from May 26, 2018, through Nov. 16, 2018.

"This record will likely continue to be increased for at least seven more days," the Weather Service said Wednesday, adding that records for the Camarillo area date back to 1923.
