Light rain lingers across SoCal on Friday

Some light showers are continuing to linger around the Southland on Friday before another round of rain returns on Sunday.The new rainfall will be lighter than the downpours that hit the region Wednesday and Thursday.About a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected by late Friday. Saturday will be cloudy and then Sunday could see another quarter inch of rain.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 60 percent chance by afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.Beach communities will see some afternoon rain with a high of 58 and 3-5 foot surf.The mountain areas will see about an inch of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and a high of only 33 degrees.Desert areas may see some afternoon showers, with cold wind and a high of 49.