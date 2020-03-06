Weather

March super moon on Monday will be one of 2020's closest, brightest

Here's a reason to look forward to Monday - a "super moon" is going to light up the sky.

The moon will look full to the eye on Sunday and Monday with the crest of the full moon falling on Monday. The moon will reach its peak "fullness" around 1:45 p.m.

Earthsky.org says the moon will be 222,081 miles (357,404 km) from the earth. The April 8 super moon will be slightly closer at 221,851 miles away. The most distant full moon of the year will come on Oct. 31 (spooky!). A super moon is a new or full moon that closely coincides with perigee, the moon's closest point to Earth in orbit.

Another full moon supermoon will come on May 7. Three new moon supermoons will come in the fall.

In North America, the March full moon is sometimes called the worm moon. The worm moon origin comes from the ground thawing and worms reappearing in the soil. It's also called the crow moon or sap moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersupermoonmoonweather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Man stabbed at Glendale hotel by woman he met on dating app
Teen arrested for alleged criminal threat against Porter Ranch school
Show More
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
'Marathon Goddess' tackling LA Marathon for cancer research
4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
More TOP STORIES News