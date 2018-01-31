WEATHER

PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon dazzles SoCal sky-gazers

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">The super blue blood moon sets near the Hollywood sign on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (KABC)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The super blue blood moon dazzled sky-gazers across Southern California on Wednesday. Check out photos of the rare celestial trifecta!

The rare event is a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all wrapped into one, ending with a total eclipse.


It's considered a blue moon because it is the second full moon of a month. It's also a super moon, which is when the full moon appears larger and brighter to the naked eye.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes into Earth's shadow, making the moon appear red -- hence the nickname blood moon.

MORE: How to watch Super blue blood moon in SoCal

Most days the moon is nearly 238,855 miles from Earth, but during the super moon it will be approximately 223,068 miles away, according to NASA. During a super moon, the moon can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermoonsupermoonscienceLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyOrange CountyVentura CountySan Bernardino CountyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Super blue blood moon: How to watch in SoCal
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
WEATHER
Southern California forecast Tuesday
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
Six Flags parkgoers brave heat, humidity in Valencia
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
Vets warning about respiratory infection affecting dogs
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Show More
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
More News