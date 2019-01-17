Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation

THIS JUST IN: Flood warning issued for Ventura River; nearby Ventura Beach RV park being evacuated, approx 50 campers relocated to Ventura state beach parking lot, @Ventura_PD says. Latest storm-related evacuations here: https://t.co/H3QlZZRS80 pic.twitter.com/YOX62u2phQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 17, 2019

Video of flood waters from the Ventura River in the RV park near Main St. No injuries, but a few wet vehicles.

Continuous rain doused Ventura County and flooded an RV park near the Ventura River on Thursday.The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the rain-swollen Ventura River around 8:30 a.m.The Ventura Beach RV Resort near Main Street and the 101 Freeway was evacuated, and approximately 50 campers were relocated to the Ventura State Beach parking lot, Ventura police said.Some RVs and vehicles were caught in the flood water, but no one was injured.The area near Main Street is prone to flooding, so Ventura firefighters kept a close eye on the conditions. When the Ventura River's water level reached a certain point, it was time to evacuate."By the time I disconnected the coach from the sewer and water and all, I'm ready to drive out, and it's flooded and there was a car that was already buried. It was up to the roof already," said Julio Esparza of Ventura.The National Weather Service said the Ventura River water level has since dropped, and the flood warning was canceled.