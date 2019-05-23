Rare May storm slams Southland, prompts beach evacuations

#LightningIC Beaches are being cleared from Dockweiler to Malibu. Multiple lightning strikes have been seen along the coast East of Santa Monica. @LACoLifeguards are patrolling the beach advising the public to seek shelter INSIDE a building. pic.twitter.com/2bKedO60Ae — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 22, 2019

An unusual May storm brought heavy downpours, hail and even snow to parts of Southern California, as well as prompting several local beaches to be cleared due to multiple lightning strikes Wednesday.Beaches from Malibu to Dockweiler were shut down by Los Angeles County lifeguards due to lightning. Beaches reopened around 5 p.m.A brief power outage was reported at Disneyland's California Adventure. Power has since been restored and didn't appear to have a significant impact on rides.The Inland Empire and eastern central area of Orange County received the brunt of the spring storm, with heavy rain in spots.In Upland, the downpour caused some street flooding, creating a commuting mess for drivers.The San Gabriel Valley and parts of northeastern Los Angeles County was pummeled with hail.Snow covered the mountains in San Bernardino County, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Riverside County is also under the same advisory.Rainy and cool conditions were expected across the Southland until Friday.