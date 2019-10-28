Weather

Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds come to SoCal Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is in place for Monday beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to whip through Southern California bringing with them dangerous fire conditions.

The winds are expected to be much cooler with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, with wind strength peaking in the morning. Temperatures will only reach into the low 70s in most areas. Another Santa Ana wind event is expected for Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77 Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 76.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
36th horse dies at famed Santa Anita park
Over 300K SCE customers under consideration for power shufoffs
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
Kincade Fire: SF declares local state of emergency to open shelter for evacuees
Driver sought in violent Silver Lake crash caught on video
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
Show More
Chargers break 3-game losing streak with win against Bears
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Rams defeat winless Bengals 24-10 in abroad game
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Deadly shooting in Irvine leads police on manhunt
More TOP STORIES News