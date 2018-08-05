WEATHER

Red flag warning issued ahead of another blistering heat wave in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the mountain areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. (National Weather Service)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the mountain areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday, ahead of another blistering heat wave that is expected to last throughout next week.

Hot and arid conditions, gusty winds and dry fuels could result in the rapid spread of possible new wildfires in the affected area, the weather service said. The warning is scheduled to expire Tuesday evening.

An excessive heat watch has also issued for inland areas of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties starting Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday night.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 90 on Sunday, jumping to 97 by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 98 on Sunday, rising past the triple digits starting on Monday and lasting through next weekend.

Beaches will be warm, reaching a high of 80 on Sunday with 2-4 foot surf.

Mountains will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 84 on Sunday.

Deserts will be sunny and hot, starting in the triple digits all week.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Photos from the wildfires across California
Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More Weather
Top Stories
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed
At least 39 dead in 7.0 Indonesia earthquake; tsunami warning lifted
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
Chicago violence: At least 40 people were shot Sunday
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
Show More
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Attack with explosive drones made on Venezuelan president
More News