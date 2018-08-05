The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the mountain areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday, ahead of another blistering heat wave that is expected to last throughout next week.Hot and arid conditions, gusty winds and dry fuels could result in the rapid spread of possible new wildfires in the affected area, the weather service said. The warning is scheduled to expire Tuesday evening.An excessive heat watch has also issued for inland areas of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties starting Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday night.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 90 on Sunday, jumping to 97 by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 98 on Sunday, rising past the triple digits starting on Monday and lasting through next weekend.Beaches will be warm, reaching a high of 80 on Sunday with 2-4 foot surf.Mountains will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 84 on Sunday.Deserts will be sunny and hot, starting in the triple digits all week.