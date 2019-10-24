accuweather

Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

This means that just a couple of sparks from a small campfire, for example, could ignite a brush fire that could then blossom into a larger wildfire.

The NWS typically issues red flag warnings when temperatures are 75 degrees or higher, wind speeds are 15 mph or greater and humidity levels dip to or below 25%, according to AccuWeather.

When a red flag warning is issued, you should practice extreme caution when dealing with or doing anything that does or could create sparks. Mowing could create sparks, and even the chains from a trailer can start a fire if they're dragging on the ground, so make sure they are all properly stored. Smokers should also be sure to dispose of all cigarettes appropriately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherbrush firewildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
19K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat: LIVE
Studio City home surrounded after deputy-involved shooting
Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Show More
Santiago Canyon Fire sparked by car, burns 7 acres near 241 FWY
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle near Hacienda Heights school
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
More TOP STORIES News