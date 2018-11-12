Red flag warnings in SoCal extended through Wednesday

As the destructive Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Southern California, expect more wind gusts of up to 40 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning. A high wind warning is also in place for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the Ventura County Mountains.Los Angeles and Orange counties may experience 30 mph winds with a high of 78 degrees. Similar conditions are expected the following day.For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will continue as there will be strong wind gusts of 35 mph. The Santa Ana winds are expected to decrease by about 10 mph in the area on Wednesday.Beach communities will have temperatures in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot waves.The mountain areas will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. Expect dangerous winds of up to 40 mph.Deserts will be cool with a high of 68 degrees but expect plenty of sun throughout the day.