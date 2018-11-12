WEATHER

Red flag warnings in SoCal extended through Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Southern California, red flag warnings have been extended through Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As the destructive Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Southern California, expect more wind gusts of up to 40 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning. A high wind warning is also in place for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the Ventura County Mountains.

Los Angeles and Orange counties may experience 30 mph winds with a high of 78 degrees. Similar conditions are expected the following day.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will continue as there will be strong wind gusts of 35 mph. The Santa Ana winds are expected to decrease by about 10 mph in the area on Wednesday.

Beach communities will have temperatures in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot waves.

The mountain areas will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. Expect dangerous winds of up to 40 mph.

Deserts will be cool with a high of 68 degrees but expect plenty of sun throughout the day.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire 30 percent contained, 435 structures destroyed
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Claremont family wants FBI to investigate son's murder in Mexico
Popular Jewish summer camps in Malibu damaged by Woolsey Fire
SCE: Substation outage occurred before Woolsey Fire reported
Malibu residents honor vets in middle of Woolsey Fire devastation
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
Show More
Borderline Bar & Grill owner speaks out for first time after mass shooting
Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration for CA
Kyrsten Sinema wins Arizona US Senate seat
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
More News