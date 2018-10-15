SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --Thousands of people in Southern California, and especially in the San Gabriel Valley, were left without power Monday as the first Santa Ana wind event of the season whipped through the region.
Nearly 20,000 Southern California Edison customers were left in the dark in Los Angeles County at one point.
In the San Gabriel Valley, more than 9,500 customers in five separate areas of Altadena are affected, as are nearly 2,800 customers in Monrovia. Nearly 400 customers are also experiencing an outage in Kinneloa Mesa.
Multiple schools in the San Gabriel Valley also canceled classes due the strong winds and outages.
Those schools include: Altadena Elementary School, Eliot Arts Magnet, Franklin Elementary School, Sierra Madre Middle School - main, Sierra Madre Middle School, Focus Point Academy, Aveson Charter Schools and Bethany Christian School.
Also in L.A. County, 470 SoCal Edison customers in Bradbury and 5,700 in Sierra Madre are without power.
Business owners in the area said they're losing money without electricity.
"We lose money. We've got to pay the bill anyway - if there's power or no power, you've got to pay. So it hurts the business. I hope it will come (back on) soon," said Maurice Iskander, who owns Lindsey's Liquors in Altadena.
The fierce winds also knocked down many trees and left limbs and debris all over the streets. On Altadena Drive, crews worked to move a large tree that fell over.
Also in the Inland Empire, San Bernardino County's Del Rosa neighborhood has approximately 1,600 Edison customers without power. In Riverside County's Glen Avon area, more than 1,100 Edison customers were without power but that was later updated to 185 customers.
The high winds sent first responders and electrical crews running from one end of the Inland Empire to the other as trees were knocked down or blocking roads and the power was out.
Edison crews dealt with trees that brought down electrical wires in certain areas. Dust and debris were also blown around, causing thick clouds of dust to cover roadways and made driving hazardous.
Orange County's Tustin area has approximately 1,600 SoCal Edison customers without power, as well as about 2,100 customers in Aliso Viejo.
In Ventura County, nearly 164 customers are affected in the city of Ventura. Edison reported more than 1,000 customers were without power in Santa Paula and later updated that information to 41.
Thousands of Glendale Water and Power customers are also being affected by outages. According to the company, about 7,800 of their customers in Altadena are affected, as well as 6,200 customers in Sierra Madre. It also reported 840 customers were in the dark in San Dimas and 450 in Irvine.
Pasadena Water and Power said 260 customers are without power in Pasadena.
Meantime, SoCal Edison is looking at the unprecedented step of shutting off power in areas where fires could be sparked by downed power poles.
The company has sent out alerts notifying customers in 41 cities spread throughout four counties - Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino - that power could possibly be turned off. Edison does not yet know where or when that might occur.
In the past, power equipment has been blamed for setting off wildfires that spread rapidly among the same type of dry, windy conditions expected overnight. The company is facing lawsuits over allegations its equipment was involved in starting the massive Thomas Fire.
Details on how the program works and which communities may be affected are available here.
Warm winds could reach speeds of up to 50 mph in parts of Santa Clarita and 70 mph through some canyons and passes. Combined with the dry brush conditions, officials are warning of an elevated fire danger over the next two days.
Southland areas with the warning include mountain areas in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties, as well as coastal and valley communities. Most warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.