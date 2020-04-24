Weather

See list of emergency cooling centers set up across Los Angeles County

With a heat wave sweeping over SoCal, here's a list of emergency cooling centers available in Los Angeles to the public this weekend to beat the heat.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a heat wave sweeping the Southland this weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced on Friday that they will have emergency cooling centers available for the public to beat the heat. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, visitors are required to wear a face covering and follow proper physical distancing guidelines.

See the list of locations below:

Alhambra
Jocelyn Center
210 N. Chapel Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91801

Burbank
Buena Vista Library
300 N. Buena Vista St.
Burbank, CA 91505

Los Angeles
Colonel Leon Washington Park
8908 South Maie Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90002

Los Angeles
Lincoln Heights Senior Center

2323 Workman St.
Los Angeles, CA 90031

With a heat wave hitting SoCal this weekend, here's a look at what outdoor activities are open or closed in different cities during the coronavirus pandemic.



Northridge
Robert M Wilkinson Multipurpose Center
8956 Vanalden Ave.
Northridge, CA 91324

Panorama City
Mid-Valley Senior Center
8825 Kester Ave.
Panorama City, CA 91402

Pasadena
Robinson Park Community Center
1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 9110

Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center
5056 Van Nuys Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Sylmar
El Cariso Community Regional Park
13100 Hubbard St.
Sylmar, CA 91342

Whittier
Whittier Community Center
7630 Washington Ave.
Whittier, CA 90602

Source: http://lacounty.gov/heat/

