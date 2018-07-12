WEATHER

2.9-magnitude earthquake hits Buena Park area

The ABC7 Quake Cam captured shaking from a small earthquake that struck the Buena Park area on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Raw video)

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A small earthquake rattled the Buena Park area on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake initially registered as a 3.0. The USGS later downgraded the magnitude to 2.9.

It hit around 1:24 p.m. approximately 1.2 miles south of Buena Park, 2.5 miles east of La Palma and 4.3 miles west southwest of Fullerton, according to the USGS.

Eyewitness News viewers reported feeling the temblor in Fullerton.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
