Thanksgiving storm dumps several inches of powder, makes for scenic start to holiday season

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Thanksgiving storm dumped plenty of powder and made for a scenic start to the holiday season and a dream come true for snow lovers.Mountainsides near the Los Angeles area were covered with several inches of fresh snow Friday. The sun beamed down on the wintry scene, creating stunning views from the air and on the ground."I never see beauty like this. It's so impressive," said one mountain visitor.Wet, slippery roads made driving hazardous when the storm rolled in on Thanksgiving Day and some mountain roads remained closed Friday.As Angeles Crest Highway dried out, kids and adults traveled to the forest to play in the snow."It's my first time in snow. We're so excited we almost cried," said Katherine Hernandez, Pasadena resident.Many brought cameras to snap family photos against the backdrop of snow-covered trees.Parents bundled up kids in winter coats and let them run around and throw a few snowballs."We were watching the news and all the rain so we just - this morning he was like 'Let's just take them to the snow real quick.' We're in Pasadena so it's close...so accessible and so fun!" said Pasadena resident Rachelle Lennox."For those people that say we don't have much of a climate difference here in Los Angeles, this is a good example," said Serafin Aguilar of Eagle Rock.