SoCal Edison considering shutting off power to 45K customers

Firefighters are warning of the elevated fire risk as a result of the hot, dry weather, while SoCal Edison is determining whether to shut off power to some 45,000 customers in the Southland as a precaution.
The fear is that downed power lines could cause fast-moving fires.
The outage would impact 9,000 customers in Lancaster and Palmdale and 35,000 customers in Riverside County. Santa Barbara and San Bernardino counties could also go dark until field crews decide it is safe to turn back on.
Firefighters want motorcyclists to be cautious while riding near brush, and they also ask smokers to mindful of the situation.
And more than anything, firefighters encourage everyone to be prepared in the event of a brush fire.
"Plan, which amounts to having a 'go bag' with all the necessary equipment and stuff that you need to survive for up to a week away from your house," said L.A. County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda. "Medications, critical paper work, ID, cash, that sort of thing."
For the latest outage information from SoCal Edison, visit https://www.sce.com/safety/wildfire/psps.