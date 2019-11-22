Weather

SoCal forecast: Clear skies, mild temps expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm has cleared and Southern California should see clear skies and mild temperatures through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies Friday with a high of 69. The weekend should bring temperatures around 74.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect similar conditions Friday and through the weekend.

