SoCal forecast: Clear skies, mild temps expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm has cleared and Southern California should see clear skies and mild temperatures through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies Friday with a high of 69. The weekend should bring temperatures around 74.The valleys and Inland Empire should expect similar conditions Friday and through the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.