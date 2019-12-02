Weather

SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies Monday and some rain on-and-off throughout the week.

Some light rain is possible Tuesday and a heavier downpour could come Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy skies Monday with a high of 68 degrees.

The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 68 degrees Monday.

