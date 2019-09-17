SoCal forecast: Clouds, mild temperatures on tap for Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and a high of 85 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 on Tuesday and temperatures in the 80s all week.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News