Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures on tap this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy skies and cool temperatures, along with a chance of drizzle this weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning Saturday with temperatures hitting 65 and patchy drizzle is possible. Similar conditions are expected Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds Saturday, but some afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures to 67. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Sunday and there is a chance of light rain.