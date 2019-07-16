Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions with hot temps on tap in some parts Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another hot day is on tap for certain areas of the Southland Tuesday as conditions start to cool down later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine, with the average high hitting about 84. Temperatures start to dip into the low 80s and high 70s the rest of the week.

Hot conditions remain in the valleys and Inland Empire, with temps in the high 90s, then cooling to the 80s later in the week.

Related topics:
weather
