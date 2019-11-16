Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temps, winds this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a return of warm temperatures and winds this weekend, with red-flag conditions possible on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of 85 on Saturday and then 92 on Sunday, with strong winds through the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 89 on Saturday, climbing to 92 on Sunday.

