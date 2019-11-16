SoCal forecast: Hot temps, winds this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a return of warm temperatures and winds this weekend, with red-flag conditions possible on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of 85 on Saturday and then 92 on Sunday, with strong winds through the canyons.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 89 on Saturday, climbing to 92 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.