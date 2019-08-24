Weather

SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, sunny skies expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures are staying warm Saturday, and continuing for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, warm conditions with highs reaching 83 on Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 93 degrees.

