Southern California weather: Sunny conditions expected over the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunshine over the weekend, along with mild to warm temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Saturday morning, then a high of 75 degrees by afternoon. Partly sunny conditions are expected Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday will be warmer, hitting 86 with sunshine by the afternoon. On Sunday, temperatures dip to 81.Conditions should drop by a few degrees after the weekend.