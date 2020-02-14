Southern California weather: Sunshine, mild temperatures on tap Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Saturday will see sunshine by the afternoon and pleasant conditions, but Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures Sunday bring an elevated risk of fire to the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday can expect patchy fog in the morning and afternoon sunshine with a high of 72. On Sunday, temperatures spike into the high 80s and canyon winds could be as strong as 30 mph.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday will be sunny after a cloudy morning. Temperatures could reach a high of 90 Sunday, and gusty winds are also on tap.
