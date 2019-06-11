Southern California residents brave triple-digit heat in some parts of region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4886287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California is caught in a brief heatwave, and Inland Empire residents are feeling it the most.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- What happened to June Gloom? There was nothing but sunshine across the Southland on Monday, with temperatures soaring to the triple digits in some spots.Temperatures neared the century mark for a second day in a row in SoCal, well past the forecasted numbers and surprising some Angelenos, especially those living in the valleys.A park with shady trees was the answer for many families in Monrovia.The mini heat wave is continuing Tuesday, with triple-digit temperatures expected in many inland communities. From Encino to Palmdale to Palm Springs, many communities will see temperatures over 100 degrees.Some Angelenos seem to have really enjoyed the extended period of cooler temps. The good news is that the National Weather Service says this hot streak won't last long. Los Angeles is expected to return to normal June Gloom and milder temperatures by mid-week."It's been six months of cool weather, which is great. We're able to get a lot of stuff done outside, and we kind of felt like we need to get the front yard done. We need to get everything finished because it's about to get hot," said SoCal resident Travis Gray.In this extreme heat, residents are reminded that cooling centers are open. Many people stopped by one in Fontana in the Inland Empire.