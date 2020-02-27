Southern California set to see record heat Thursday amid mild winter, raising concerns over drought and early fire season

This week's hot spell will reach a climax Thursday, with highs in several Southland communities nearing or reaching record territory.The recent above-average temperatures resulted from a ridge of high pressure aloft combined with Santa Ana winds, which are now coming to an end.Thursday's highs will be far above average in a number of communities: 86 degrees in Downtown L.A., compared to the normal 69; 87 in Long Beach, compared to the normal 67; 85 in Burbank, compared to the normal 69.In Orange County, highs will reach around 20 degrees above normal in a number of communities.January and February are usually rainy months for the Southland. The region saw very little rain so far this year, shaping concerns over widespread drought and fire danger."With the diminished rainfall that we've seen here throughout the winter, it greatly affects the probability of ignition, rapid rate of spread that we see later in the fall months," Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said. "We're expecting to see fuel moistures that are typical of August and September in April and May. It definitely concerns us and we're ramped up for brush season right now - it's almost a year-round endeavor for us these days."Imbrenda added that the department is already preparing for the possibility of an early fire season."When we start seeing fuel moistures that are typical of the fall that are occurring in the spring, you start seeing the tempo around the department start to raise up, the augmented staffing, we start re-positioning resources in areas of high fire growth. That's really what drives us, it's the weather," Imbrenda said.Warm temperatures during Southland winters are not unheard of, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Bruno. However, how quickly the weather will turn is a little unusual, he added, noting that Sunday's highs, amid rain, will be up to 24 degrees lower. At the same time, the snow level could drop to around 3,000 feet Sunday, he said.The impending storm is now in the gulf of Alaska, Bruno said. It will make its way to southwestern Canada Friday night, then drop down the coast, striking Southern California Sunday.Friday's highs will be 3 to 4 degrees lower, then dip about 11 degrees Saturday before dropping 10 degrees Sunday, when rain is in the forecast. Monday's highs will be 4 to 5 degrees higher amid sunny skies.