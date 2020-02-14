Weather

SoCal storm: Powerful storm system brings widespread rain, snow to region Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A late-season storm system has arrived in Southern California and the rain is expected to last for several days.

The rain will be moderate to heavy in some parts of the region on Monday, raising concerns of flooding. The storm system will also bring snow, possibly 1 to 2 feet in higher elevations.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Tuesday evening for mountain areas in Ventura County and most of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63 degrees on Monday with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 58 degrees and a rain total of 1 to 3 inches.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

