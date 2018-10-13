WEATHER

Southern California storm will move out as gusty conditions move in Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

It's going to be a day of mild temperatures, gusty conditions and cloud cover across the Southland. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A storm system that swept through the Southland will move out Sunday and leave behind cloud cover and mild temperatures.

By the afternoon, most of Southern California will have a red flag warning that won't expire until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and mild highs in the mid-70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds and then windy conditions by the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Beach communities will have some morning cloud cover and then swells from the southwest will create 3-4 foot surf. Temps will hover in the upper 60s.

The mountain areas will see late gusty conditions with winds up to 45 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s.

Desert communities will also experience wind gusts up to 40 mph amid warmer temps in the mid-70s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle hit with 'Unimaginable destruction'
More Weather
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 wounded in Glendale shooting
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Shadow Hills
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
ABC7 Salutes: Simi Valley honors veterans' sacrifice and service
Show More
Parents cope with mysterious illness that weakens children's muscles
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in New York limo crash
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
More News