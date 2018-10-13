A storm system that swept through the Southland will move out Sunday and leave behind cloud cover and mild temperatures.By the afternoon, most of Southern California will have a red flag warning that won't expire until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and mild highs in the mid-70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds and then windy conditions by the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s.Beach communities will have some morning cloud cover and then swells from the southwest will create 3-4 foot surf. Temps will hover in the upper 60s.The mountain areas will see late gusty conditions with winds up to 45 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s.Desert communities will also experience wind gusts up to 40 mph amid warmer temps in the mid-70s.