SoCal weather: Clouds, cool temps hover over region Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see clouds overhead and cool temperatures throughout the region on Wednesday as a storm passes just to the north.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cool and cloudy with a high of 66.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 65.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

weather
