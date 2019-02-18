WEATHER

SoCal weather forecast for Tuesday

The Southland will see clear skies and cool temps on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
SoCal will see cool and clear conditions Tuesday, with some rain returning in the forecast late Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine with a high of 59 degrees Tuesday, with the showers hitting by Wednesday night and lingering through Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see clear skies with a high of 59 Tuesday, dropping to 34 degrees overnight.

Waves measuring between 2 and 3 feet are expected at the beaches. The high will be 58 degrees and the low temperature will be 42.

Mountains will see good skiing weather, with a high temperature of just 28 degrees, dropping to 5 overnight. Snow will return at elevations over 4,000 feet on Wednesday.

The deserts will be sunny and cool with a high of 48 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
