SoCal weather forecast for Tuesday

SoCal will see cool and clear conditions Tuesday, with some rain returning in the forecast late Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine with a high of 59 degrees Tuesday, with the showers hitting by Wednesday night and lingering through Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see clear skies with a high of 59 Tuesday, dropping to 34 degrees overnight.Waves measuring between 2 and 3 feet are expected at the beaches. The high will be 58 degrees and the low temperature will be 42.Mountains will see good skiing weather, with a high temperature of just 28 degrees, dropping to 5 overnight. Snow will return at elevations over 4,000 feet on Wednesday.The deserts will be sunny and cool with a high of 48 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.