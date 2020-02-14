Weather

SoCal weather: Pleasant conditions expected Thursday before weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Enjoy the nice weather Thursday because rain is arriving for the weekend.

Thursday will bring beautiful, clear and sunny conditions in Los Angeles and Orange counties with a high of 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar sunny and nice conditions with a high of 74.

Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. A second storm system is expected Monday.

