SoCal weather: Pleasant conditions expected Thursday before weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Enjoy the nice weather Thursday because rain is arriving for the weekend.Thursday will bring beautiful, clear and sunny conditions in Los Angeles and Orange counties with a high of 73 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar sunny and nice conditions with a high of 74.Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. A second storm system is expected Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.