SoCal weather: Pleasant conditions expected Thursday before weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Enjoy the nice weather Thursday because rain is arriving for the weekend.
Thursday will bring beautiful, clear and sunny conditions in Los Angeles and Orange counties with a high of 73 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar sunny and nice conditions with a high of 74.
Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. A second storm system is expected Monday.
