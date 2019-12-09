Weather

SoCal weather: Rain ending, Monday morning commute should be dry

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A little more rain will continue to fall in eastern and northern parts of Southern California Sunday night, and then the region should be dry by the Monday morning commute.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Monday, with a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mild and pleasant with a high of 67.

