SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger continue Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The strong winds and increased fire danger in Southern California will continue during the daytime Tuesday but may ease off a bit by night.

A red flag warning remains in effect until Tuesday night, with winds reaching 30-40 mph in the canyons.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday should see some high clouds with winds through the canyons up to 25 mph and a high temperature of 82 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 82.

Temperatures will cool off slightly later in the week as the marine layer returns.

