SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger continue Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The strong winds and increased fire danger in Southern California will continue during the daytime Tuesday but may ease off a bit by night.
A red flag warning remains in effect until Tuesday night, with winds reaching 30-40 mph in the canyons.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday should see some high clouds with winds through the canyons up to 25 mph and a high temperature of 82 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 82.
Temperatures will cool off slightly later in the week as the marine layer returns.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More