SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures continue all week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and warm temperatures Tuesday, with elevated fire danger returning later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies with a high of 79 degrees on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will move back into the region as well as the potential for fires.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 79 with plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Wednesday will bring an elevated fire danger.
