Southern California weather forecast Friday

Friday will be another day of warm to hot conditions across the Southland. Desert areas will see highs in the triple digits.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Temperatures will be warm throughout the Southland as the weekend starts, with highs in the 80s and 90s in most areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies and temps hovering in the upper 80s.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be much hotter with above average temperatures in the upper 90s.

There will be a few clouds in the sky in the beach communities as highs reach the upper 70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot surf.

Mountain areas have a slight chance for thunderstorms in the eastern areas amid somewhat cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.

The high temperatures in the deserts will exceed triple-digits amid wind gusts up to 40 mph.

