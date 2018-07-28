WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Saturday

Saturday will be a day of much cooler temperatures along the Southern California coast and hot conditions for inland areas. Deserts will still see triple-digit heat.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It will be another day of warm to hot temperatures across the Southland, but the toughest part of the heat wave is over.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds and warm conditions in the upper 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire may experience some morning fog that will dissipate to clear skies and hot temps in the upper 90s.

Beaches will be much cooler with morning fog and then afternoon sun. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Swells from the southwest may create 2-4 foot waves.

Mountains will be warm with partly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s.

Deserts will still be hot and sunny with highs hitting as high as 107 degrees.

