Southern California weather forecast Tuesday

A ridge of high pressure will continue to draw up tropical moisture from the south, maintaining the humidity and hot temperatures across Southern California this week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of around 89 degrees on Tuesday, which is above average.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see even hotter temperatures, hitting a high of 98 with some humidity.Beaches will be more moderate, hitting a high of 84 on Tuesday.The mountain areas will see a high of 81 with a 30 percent chance of storms amid some unhealthy air quality.The high temperatures in the deserts will exceed triple-digits on Tuesday with a small chance of storms.