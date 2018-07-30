WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The hot, humid weather continues across Southern California, driven by a ridge of high pressure.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A ridge of high pressure will continue to draw up tropical moisture from the south, maintaining the humidity and hot temperatures across Southern California this week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of around 89 degrees on Tuesday, which is above average.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see even hotter temperatures, hitting a high of 98 with some humidity.

Beaches will be more moderate, hitting a high of 84 on Tuesday.

The mountain areas will see a high of 81 with a 30 percent chance of storms amid some unhealthy air quality.

The high temperatures in the deserts will exceed triple-digits on Tuesday with a small chance of storms.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Excessive heat warning extended in San Fernando Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Brush fire damages apartments in Newhall
Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
California suing Trump administration over 3D guns
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Tesla surfboards quickly sell out for thousands online
Show More
Recovery steps after workout key to preventing injuries, experts say
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
Manny Machado makes Dodger Stadium debut
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
More News