Weather

SoCal weather: Storm brings rain, snow to region starting Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new round of rain is expected to arrive to Southern California Tuesday, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing the heaviest amount of rainfall.

The storm system is sweeping in from Northern California and will hit the Southland by late Tuesday, bringing up to a foot of snow to the mountains as well.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 61 and a low of 49 at night when the rain moves in. The rain continues throughout the day Wednesday as well as Thursday. Up to half an inch of rain is possible by Thursday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see some sunshine, along with clouds Tuesday before the rain arrives later in the day. The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday before it tapers off Friday.

Mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow during the week.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 critically injured when police chase ends with crash in Glendora
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall
Long Beach begins vaccinating people under 65 with disabilities
Missing 10-year-old Lancaster girl found safe
11-month-old girl recovered safely after South Los Angeles kidnapping
Show More
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
LAUSD head hopeful on school reopening deal with teachers
Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29
OC leaders take stand against rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
More TOP STORIES News