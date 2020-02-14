Weather

SoCal weather: Storm bringing rain, snow to last throughout Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system sweeps through Southern California Wednesday and will last throughout the day as nearly an inch of rain is possible.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday, followed by another half-inch on Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a similar rainfall total. Three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible Wednesday, and the storm will stretch into Thursday.

Mountains will see 8-14 inches of snow during the week.

The rain is expected to end Friday, followed by a cool and sunny weekend.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
