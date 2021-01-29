storm damage

California storm washes out part of Highway 1 near Big Sur

The major storm that brought widespread rain and heavy amounts of snow across the state washed out part of Highway 1 on the Central California coast.
FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) -- The major storm that brought widespread rain and heavy amounts of snow across the state washed out part of Highway 1 on the Central California coast.

A section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur near the San Luis Obispo County line was washed out into the ocean following debris flow, flooding and mudslides.

California Highway Patrol officers in Monterey County shared a photo of the highway on social media.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the roadway. In the meantime, the highway is closed, and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Forecasters said the "atmospheric river event'' had already dropped nearly 14 inches of rain in some parts of San Luis Obispo County throughout Wednesday and Thursday and Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains.

"On Friday, numerous showers, mountain snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms can be expected as a cold upper-level low pressure system affects the region,'' according to the NWS. "Dry weather will prevail Saturday through Monday as high pressure builds in over the region.''

City News Service contributed to this report.
