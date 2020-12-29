Weather

California storm dumps 10 inches of fresh snow at Mountain High

By
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The first major storm of the season dumped nearly a foot of fresh snow at Mountain High Resort on Monday.

Up to 10 inches fell at Mountain High - and even more may be on the way. Pine Mountain had about 6 inches. Lower-elevation Frazier Park received about 4 inches.

Many Southlanders hit the road to make their way up to the mountains. But to reach the snow, chains are required.

Southland residents awoke to rain, wet roads, sporadic flooding and mountain snow Monday as the first major storm of the season brought a taste of winter to the region.


Highway 330 was packed Monday morning. If you didn't have chains or a 4-wheel-drive vehicle, you weren't going up -- no exceptions.

Heading to Wrightwood on Highway 2, chains were required for most of the day. Wrightwood was blanketed in snow, making the scene look much like a winter wonderland. Visitors say it was well worth the drive.

Further up the road, Mountain High resort was open but at limited capacity. You're advised to check with the ski areas for availability and additional information. For example, at Mountain High, you can only buy passes online.

"You need to buy the tickets in advance. You do that online on our website www.mthigh.com. Tickets will be selling fast this week with this snow, so get it before you come up. You cannot buy tickets at the resort this year," said John McColly with Mountain High.

