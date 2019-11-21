Weather

Storm hits Pine Mountain Club with 1 foot of fresh snow

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Pine Mountain Club in the Los Padres National Forest received nearly a foot of fresh snow amid the first storm of the season in Southern California.

The first snowfall was welcomed by all residents, especially business owners. The town saw a foot of snow at 5,000 feet and a 1.5 feet at 6,000 feet.

Roads in the area are expected to turn icy overnight, so motorists were warned that chains are required on all mountain roads.

Residents who live near Pine Mountain Club hope that this first big snowfall is a sign that they'll see even more snow all winter long.

