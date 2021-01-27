Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit Southern California

Early Thursday morning, the leading edge of the storm will drop rain mostly over Ventura County. Around noon, that area will see moderate rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms.



The storm will continue to move across SoCal, dropping moderate to heavy rain over Los Angeles later in the afternoon, starting around 4 p.m.



Then, the atmospheric river will continue to move toward the Inland Empire and Orange County communities, dropping rain all the way through past 7 p.m.



The snow will be heaviest Thursday night and continue through Friday morning for the local mountains.



There will be lingering spotty showers across SoCal through Friday morning, but the storm system will be mostly out of the Southern California region by Friday afternoon.



But more rain and snow may be on the way as another weaker system moves into the Southland next Tuesday.

Watch meteorologist Leslie Lopez's forecast above for a more detailed breakdown.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A strong storm system is rolling into Southern California, bringing heavy rain and snow for the region.The storm, a third in a series of systems, will bring some light rain all day Wednesday. But as the atmospheric river moves over Southern California, heavier rain is expected to arrive Thursday.As for rain totals for the current storm, Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains, although the largest rainfall totals are likely to occur in Ventura County.Whenever persistent rain is in the forecast, fears are raised about possible mudslides."With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,'' according to the NWS.The region could see flood warnings posted as the storm moves closer, and residents in flood-prone areas will likely be urged to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch that will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, warning that 1 to 3 feet of snow could accumulate at elevations above 6,000 feet.Winds, meanwhile, will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory will take effect in the county's mountains at 3 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. Thursday.Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making "driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.''